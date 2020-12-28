The fact that 2020 has been tough on business isn’t news to anyone, but this year has unexpectedly brought numerous new businesses to Lake Mills.
What’s bringing business to the city? We are inclined to believe it’s the downtown already full of shops and restaurants. The quaint small town feel and the idea that it’s important to help our neighbors by spending our hard-earned dollars close to home.
Pyramid Event Venue, named ‘Best News Business,’ in our reader’s poll this fall, opened early this summer with a beautiful event space and amazing pizza. The venue has done well with its selection of food and live music on most nights, in a time when we’re discouraged from gathering, Pyramid has found a way to make it work. Just last week the venue announced a partnership with Bia Food Company. Both businesses opened this year and flourished during the pandemic and have been collaborating behind the scenes. Bia was named ‘Best Homegrown Business and Best Catering Business’ in our reader’s poll this fall.
“Each of us has a good thing, but together we plan on making Lake Mills a food and entertainment destination,” Pyramid Event Venue said in a Facebook post.
The businesses will be transitioning in January and cooking classes and other things are planned for later on in 2021. Bia Food Company will continue its senior meals, catering, popup events and other chef services to the community.
By some kind of miracle, as far as we know, only one of our local restaurants have closed for business in 2020. The same can’t be said for businesses in other nearby areas.
The National Restaurant Association released survey data this month showing that 110,000 restaurants nationwide have closed permanently throughout the pandemic.
In a survey of 6,000 Wisconsin restaurant operators conducted in late November, 37% said it was unlikely their restaurant would be in business in another six months if there are no additional relief packages from the federal government.
That’s not to say our local restaurants are not hurting right now, even though loyal customers have been supporting their favorites by frequently ordering takeout or by buying gift cards for future, post-pandemic visits, overall restaurant sales were down 39% on average, according to the survey.
Forty-six percent of Wisconsin operators said they’re considering temporarily closing until the pandemic ends, and many said they’re anticipating more layoffs.
There has been a renewed sense about town to support local businesses during this hard time by eating there when you can and buying local gift cards. We encourage you to continue this trend into the new year when you can.
Big Kahuna Laundry remodeled and opened this summer with a much-needed and improved laundromat for the downtown area. Dog and Shrub Distillery opened this Summer, offering cocktail options made right here in Lake Mills. The Vault Boutique and Salon opened in October offering unique clothing items and gifts. Let’s not forget, earlier this month Rubbish Restyled opened next to Countryside Jewelry on Main Street. We’re not yet sure what this new shop is all about, but we’re excited to find out. From the owner of Laughing Dogs Daycare, Playful Pets: Retail Pet Supplies opened this year offering toys, treats, food and supplies.
Rock Lake Nutrition opened in the Leader Building, offering a healthy new opportunity to Lake Mills.
The city has also seen businesses move and expand. Ava’s, a posh boutique moved into the Leader Building, the Vintage Flip expanded into the old church at the corner of North Main and Oak streets and Wallflower Market moved to the Vintage Flip’s former location.
The variety and scope of new business in Lake Mills is ever changing. We look forward to 2021 to see what it has in store for Lake Mills. Happy New Year!
