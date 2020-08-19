Bike trails in Tyranena Park are still open for use after the Lake Mills City Council tabled an amended resolution for the continued usage of the existing bike trails at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18. The resolution will be picked back up by the council after the Parks Board develops and finalize a map of the trails developed in the park, as well as rules for the trails.
Many community members have spoken out in recent weeks for and against the use of bike trails in Tyranena Park. The Parks Board revisited the issue at a meeting in June. They originally approved creation of the trails at a meeting in 2019. An agenda item for the bike trails did not come before the council.
“When the Parks Board looked at this it was about getting kids out in the parks,” said Steve Fields, council member and a member of the Parks Board. “For a lot of parents this has been a blessing in disguise with COVID.”
He said he thinks their intent was accomplished, but they might not have gone about it the best way.
“Let’s not expand it but keep it for the kids,” he said.
The Parks Board wanted to approve the trails as is to keep them available for users.
“Adding mountain biking trails is a significant change to the park,” said Lisa Kerler, during public comment. She said she if for the trail system but asked the council to sponsor a planning process to include community members and develop a trails map and signage.
“I started getting calls from concerned citizens about the amount of trails being built in the park,” said Patricia Cicero, Jefferson County Land and Water specialist. “The city council should have approved this change to this nature-based park.”
She continued, “Now the council has to make a decision after the fact.”
She also encouraged the development of a map.
“The Parks Board didn’t do this quickly,” said Rob Goetz, Parks and Forestry Director. “They did discuss an ad-hoc committee.”
Goetz said it’s the Parks Board’s job to make decisions for the parks and not every issue needs to go to the council or there is no point in having a Parks Board.
“There is GIS mapping of the trail system,” he said. “We have the basics and we will fine tune it.”
The Parks Board is also discussing potential signage, Goetz said.
“Has the Parks Board talked about trying to establish a different area for the bike trails,” asked Doug Fritsch, council member. “There certainly seems like there is a demand for it.”
He said there is a question of safety on the trails.
“I don’t believe there should be trails other than what the Parks Board approved,” Diann Fritsch said. “We have a lot of people in Lake Mills who are concerned about the animals that have been displaced, they are concerned about the flowers that have been displaced, there concerned about the safety.”
The council will review the resolution in one year if it is approved by the council at a later date.
“There is no reason in the meantime the Parks Board can’t look at other options for biking,” said Mike Foster, council president. “It doesn’t mean we have to get rid of the ones we have now. They might work out great.”
This isn’t the first time the use of Tyranena Park has been in question. In 1977 the future of the park was discussed in a Lake Mills Leader article. A committee to study the revitalization of the park was organized in 1978.
“Beautiful Tyranena is just as fair today as in the bright happy days of long ago— I watch the waves bright glimmer as they break on the sand one by one, and the low-bending boughs of the old linden trees kiss the ripples that dance in the sun.”— from the song “Beautiful Tyranena," by George W. Lusted, written in 1913.
The park was willed to the city by Rev. E.G. Updike in 1918 with stipulations that the park eventually become the property of the city. Dr. Updike and his wife Clara Faville made their home at Tyranena during the summer months. The Updikes traveled the world gathering rare trees to bring to the estate. At one point the about 38 tree species were labeled and cataloged but over time the labels were lost.
The property consisted of about 15 acres bordering Rock Lake. The city was to always maintain the land as a public park in its natural state under the name “Tyranena.”
The 1978 committee prepared a document which discussed reversing the erosion process near the lake due to paths which were made by foot, bike, motorbike and snowmobile.
At the time of the study the Updike home was still on the property, the 100-year-old home had been renovated three times and was in disrepair. The home was later removed from the park.
