For the third year in a row Lake Mills High School has been ranked by the U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools ranking.
The school ranked 77th in Wisconsin with an Advanced Placement participation rate of 35%. Lake Mills AP participation rate included 35% taking at least one AP exam, 29% passing at least one AP exam, math proficiency at 41%, reading proficiency at 52% and the school has a graduation rate of 97%.
Lake Mills High is ranked #2,743 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.
The school has a total enrollment of 451 students and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1.
U.S. News calculates these values based on student performance on state-required tests and internationally available exams on college-level coursework (AP® exams).
The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report's 2021 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.
Under U.S. News' 2021 rankings methodology, the vast majority of all public high schools are ranked.
In coordination with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,860 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000 reviewed. This is the count of public high schools that had a 12th grade enrollment of 15 or greater, or otherwise had sufficient enrollment in other high school grades during the 2018-2019 school year to be analyzed.
We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics. The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings.
Ranks were assigned in descending order of overall scores. Schools below the 25th percentile have their scores concealed and display the entire bottom quartile's ranking range. Schools without a grade 12 or with very small enrollment are simply displayed as unranked.
For more information on how schools are ranked see here.
