Mia Kroll and Matt Johnson have been selected as Lake Mills High School’s 2020 WIAA Scholar Athletes.
Kroll played on the girls tennis team all four years as well as the girls soccer team all four seasons, while being a member of the girls basketball team her freshman and sophomore year.
Kroll’s final GPA was 3.898. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in biology.
Johnson played football and basketball for the L-Cats and finished with a GPA of 3.73.
He is undecided on where he will attend college.
Each year, member high schools of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for Scholar Athlete honors. The program, which is underwritten by Marshfield Clinic, was launched in 1984 to demonstrate the positive impact of interscholastic athletic activities.
To qualify for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition, a nominee must have earned at least four varsity letters through the first half of his/her senior year and must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
