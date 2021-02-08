Last week I watched an impressive operation unfold in front of my eyes. As I sat at the registration table checking photo IDs and giving instructions there was never a wait of more than three or four people.
This week I volunteered at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Jefferson County Fair Park. I worked in registration and helped check people in to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Clinic coordinator Pam Streich told me the process was running so smoothly because of the many volunteers both medical and non-medical.
“This morning I needed more vaccinators and just like that I had them. People are so great,” she said.
The vaccination clinic rivals those found in large cities like Chicago said Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani.
The clinic also flowed smoothly due, in part, to the fact that everyone there was receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There was a feeling of purpose in the air. Everyone volunteering was working toward the greater good and the people there getting their vaccinations were there hoping to protect themselves and their family.
We saw many police uniforms, firefighters, doctors, nurses and other medical staff throughout the day, Jefferson county workers, teachers and those 65 and older.
As the daughter of a nurse, I’ve always felt strongly about vaccinations, so to see the effort of such a large group of people come together for a common purpose felt good and it felt good to be a part of it.
For those that are unsure about the vaccine I urge you to do your research from reputable sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. And maybe just maybe after you see a large portion of your community get vaccinated you’ll realize it’s safe for you too. Find more information from the CDC here: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html
