Memorial Day hasn’t been canceled by coronavirus, but services have been. The Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 will hold a short private Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at at Rock Lake Cemetery.
“We will have rifle fire, Taps will be played and a prayer,” said Ron Zambriski, Legion commander.
The Legion attendees will be abiding by social distancing, while participating in the ceremony. The ceremony is not open to the public.
"We are just doing this for ourselves," he said, to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The Veterans Affairs Administration has also announced volunteers can't place flags at grave sites, saying it's too risky due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zambriski also shared with the Leader, the Post is planning to hold one memorial service in honor of veterans who have died during the pandemic at a later date.
“We will hold a private ceremony for the families at the cemetery, have a prayer and call out the names of those who have died and fire in their honor, until we’ve given a volley for everyone who has passed during this time.”
Zambriski said this way every family will see their loved one honored.
With the easing of some restrictions in the state there have been questions about if the Legion slider stand would open.
“We will not be opening the slider stand this year,” Zambriski said. “You can’t have a crew in that area and have social distancing.”
He said there would be too much cross contamination with accepting money and handing out food and the veterans, who are on the older side don’t want to take the risk.
“It’s not feasible at this time.”
Their likely won’t be an opening of the hall this year either for Bingo or other functions.
“We’re probably done with everything this year.”
With the size of the hall and the bar area legionnaires worry about the ability to social distance if they were to open it.
Zambriski said John Wineke has been working on the Legion hall while it’s been closed and it’s looking great.
Those looking for their taste of summer in the form of a greasy, onion filled burger will just have to wait until next year.
