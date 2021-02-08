Dear Editor,
Below is a paraphrased summary of a letter that the Rock Lake Improvement Association (RLIA) Board of Directors recently sent to the City Council which documented that the number of boats on Rock Lake often exceeds recommended limits for safety. We also requested those numbers inform the Sandy Beach renovation project.
On summer weekends and holidays, Rock Lake’s boat traffic often exceeds common safety standards. According to a comprehensive study done on Lake Ripley, an “active” boater, like waterskiing etc, needs at least 30 acres per boat for safety and to allow the users to fully enjoy the experience. Rock Lake has about 1,000 open acres (no emergent plants or environmentally sensitive areas) so it could safely handle 34 active boats or 124 slow moving boats like pontoon (which need about 10 acres/boat). On 7/5/03, the RLIA did a watercraft census and counted 203 boats on the water. On 7/5/20 (a relatively quiet Sunday after the peak Friday and Saturday traffic) there were about 85 boats on the water, 71 of which were “active.”
Parking for boat trailers can reflect the number of boats on the lake. To qualify for funding, the DNR requires a minimum of 29 boat trailer parking places for Rock Lake. Their recommended maximum is about 40. Access facilities exceeding that amount “…impair public navigation and is detrimental to the public interest.” In that case the DNR will neither provide funding nor approve permits for improving existing facilities or building new ones.
Rock Lake already clearly exceeds this threshold. The lake has 28 designated boat trailer parking spots at the North End, 16 spaces at Sandy, and as many as 37 additional spots located at the other public access points. One way to manage the number of boats on the lake is to eliminate or reduce street trailer parking on Sandy Beach Road and control the parking at Rotary Park.
In the interest of safety, as the City proceeds with the Sandy Beach boat launch relocation, the RLIA asked that they consider ways to limit the parking of boat trailers around Sandy Beach, especially the street parking.
Michael Nesemann
Secretary, RLIA
