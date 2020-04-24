The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, has awarded 120 graduating high school seniors with a $1,500 educational scholarship, including Erin Strauss of Lake Mills. Recipients were chosen from across Compeer Financial’s three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
In the wake of the coronavirus and social distancing measures, many students are missing the awards banquets and graduation events where scholarships would normally be presented. The team at Compeer Financial put together a creative plan for awarding these scholarships, personally calling each student and creating a video to share in students’ accomplishments.
“We know the students in our communities are missing big milestones, and we want encourage them the best we can,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “These scholarship recipients have made huge impacts in their local rural communities and are the future of agriculture and rural America. We hope they enjoy this special way our team members rallied to share our thanks and encourage them to keep doing great work in their futures.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. From these 120 students, they will be attending 42 different institutions, with 65% attending schools in Illinois, Minnesota or Wisconsin, and 20% starting their higher education at a community or technical college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.