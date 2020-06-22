6/4/20

Check Welfare Mulberry

Assist EMS W Madison

6/5/20

15-Day Correction Suspended Registration S. Main Street / W. Lake Street

Assist EMS W. Madison

911 Hang up Mulberry

Possession of Marijuana x 2, Possession Paraphernalia x 2, warning No Head Lamp, Fail to use turn signal, Citation-No proof of Insurance, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Rd/Hwy 89

15-day correction No Proof of Insurance, Expired Registration N. Main Street/Madison Street

6/6/20

Boat Launch Violation Veterans Lane

Boat Launch Violation Sandy Beach Road

Assist EMS Sandy Beach

Accident Hit and Run W. Tyranena Road

Warning Defective Registration Lamps Owen Street/O’Neil Street

Citation Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Expired Registration E. Madison Street/N. Main

6/7/20

Citation Operating While Suspended, 1st, 15 day correction Unregistered Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

911 Hang up Mulberry

Accident Stonefield Court

Vehicle lock out Topel

Assist Fire Department Topeka Drive

911 Hang Up Sandy Beach

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street

Resisting/Obstructing An Officer S. Ferry Drive

Assist EMS W. Pine Street

6/8/20

Check Welfare Brookstone

Detox N. Main Street

Citation Fail to Maintain Control of Vehicle S. Main

Warning Obstructing an Officer S. Oak Street

6/9/20

Warning Trespassing Topel Street

Check Welfare Fremont

Check Welfare Keyes

6/10/20

Animal Bite W. Madison Street

Disorderly Conduct Warning x 2 Water Street

Accident W. Tyranena

All other Trespass E. Lake

Lockout of Vehicle Reed

Warning Speeding Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Expired Registration Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Defective Headlamp Cth V/Owen

6/12/20

Hit and Run Accident Topels Trailer Park

Citation: Operating After Suspension, Written Warning: Tint Main Street/Madison Street

Written warning no headlight on motorcycle Citation no license E. Madison Street/E. Lake

Written Warning: Tint, All other reckless driving Main Street/CTHV

All Other Disorderly Conduct Water Street

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate Cth V/Maple Court

6/13/20

Check Welfare/Possession of THC McDonalds

Citation-speeding & Operating w/o valid license, Warning-Expired reg. & No insurance S. Main Street/Key Street

Boat Launch Violation Mill Pond

Mutual Aid — Jefferson County Sheriff I-94 EB

911 Hang Up N. Main

Parking Citation Ray Street/W. Prospect Street

911 Hang Up Ray Street

Citation Operating Without a Valid License Hwy 89/Oasis Lane

6/14/20

Assist EMS W. Grant

911 Hang Up Pleasant

Assist EMS Elm Street

Parking Citation Sandy Beach x2

Written Warning Expired Registration E. Lake Street/E. Washington Street

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street

Written Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake

6/15/20

Citation — Operating while suspended 10th, Warrant arrest, Written warnings — defective headlight, brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Dog Bite Center Street

Theft Mulberry Street

Assist State Patrol, Truman Narcotics Cty Tk V/Hy 89

6/16/20

Citation-exceeding speed zones E. Lake Street/S CP Avenue

Parking Citation E. Lake

Animal complaint S. Main Street

Theft Tamarack Drive

Found property Water Street

Written Warning fail display license plate, Truman narcotics 89/Grant

Written Warning: Defective tail light, possession of drug paraphernalia, all other possession THC, Truman narcotics 89/Cty V

Written Warning Defective tail light, citation operate while suspended all other possession cocaine, Truman narcotics Cty V/Cty A

6/17/20

Citation-Possession of THC/Paraphernalia Upper Tyranena Park Road

Found property Water Street

Criminal damage to property/vandalism N. Main

Written warning — Speed Sandy Beach Road

Park Citation — No parking zone S. Ferry Drive

Sexual Assault E. Lake

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics I-94 Eastbound

