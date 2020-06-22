6/4/20
Check Welfare Mulberry
Assist EMS W Madison
6/5/20
15-Day Correction Suspended Registration S. Main Street / W. Lake Street
Assist EMS W. Madison
911 Hang up Mulberry
Possession of Marijuana x 2, Possession Paraphernalia x 2, warning No Head Lamp, Fail to use turn signal, Citation-No proof of Insurance, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Rd/Hwy 89
15-day correction No Proof of Insurance, Expired Registration N. Main Street/Madison Street
6/6/20
Boat Launch Violation Veterans Lane
Boat Launch Violation Sandy Beach Road
Assist EMS Sandy Beach
Accident Hit and Run W. Tyranena Road
Warning Defective Registration Lamps Owen Street/O’Neil Street
Citation Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Expired Registration E. Madison Street/N. Main
6/7/20
Citation Operating While Suspended, 1st, 15 day correction Unregistered Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
911 Hang up Mulberry
Accident Stonefield Court
Vehicle lock out Topel
Assist Fire Department Topeka Drive
911 Hang Up Sandy Beach
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street
Resisting/Obstructing An Officer S. Ferry Drive
Assist EMS W. Pine Street
6/8/20
Check Welfare Brookstone
Detox N. Main Street
Citation Fail to Maintain Control of Vehicle S. Main
Warning Obstructing an Officer S. Oak Street
6/9/20
Warning Trespassing Topel Street
Check Welfare Fremont
Check Welfare Keyes
6/10/20
Animal Bite W. Madison Street
Disorderly Conduct Warning x 2 Water Street
Accident W. Tyranena
All other Trespass E. Lake
Lockout of Vehicle Reed
Warning Speeding Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Expired Registration Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Defective Headlamp Cth V/Owen
6/12/20
Hit and Run Accident Topels Trailer Park
Citation: Operating After Suspension, Written Warning: Tint Main Street/Madison Street
Written warning no headlight on motorcycle Citation no license E. Madison Street/E. Lake
Written Warning: Tint, All other reckless driving Main Street/CTHV
All Other Disorderly Conduct Water Street
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate Cth V/Maple Court
6/13/20
Check Welfare/Possession of THC McDonalds
Citation-speeding & Operating w/o valid license, Warning-Expired reg. & No insurance S. Main Street/Key Street
Boat Launch Violation Mill Pond
Mutual Aid — Jefferson County Sheriff I-94 EB
911 Hang Up N. Main
Parking Citation Ray Street/W. Prospect Street
911 Hang Up Ray Street
Citation Operating Without a Valid License Hwy 89/Oasis Lane
6/14/20
Assist EMS W. Grant
911 Hang Up Pleasant
Assist EMS Elm Street
Parking Citation Sandy Beach x2
Written Warning Expired Registration E. Lake Street/E. Washington Street
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street
Written Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake
6/15/20
Citation — Operating while suspended 10th, Warrant arrest, Written warnings — defective headlight, brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Dog Bite Center Street
Theft Mulberry Street
Assist State Patrol, Truman Narcotics Cty Tk V/Hy 89
6/16/20
Citation-exceeding speed zones E. Lake Street/S CP Avenue
Parking Citation E. Lake
Animal complaint S. Main Street
Theft Tamarack Drive
Found property Water Street
Written Warning fail display license plate, Truman narcotics 89/Grant
Written Warning: Defective tail light, possession of drug paraphernalia, all other possession THC, Truman narcotics 89/Cty V
Written Warning Defective tail light, citation operate while suspended all other possession cocaine, Truman narcotics Cty V/Cty A
6/17/20
Citation-Possession of THC/Paraphernalia Upper Tyranena Park Road
Found property Water Street
Criminal damage to property/vandalism N. Main
Written warning — Speed Sandy Beach Road
Park Citation — No parking zone S. Ferry Drive
Sexual Assault E. Lake
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics I-94 Eastbound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.