The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team’s streak of games got the best of the Warriors in their 4-1 defeat to Wisconsin Dells Sept. 24 at Woodside Sports Complex.
“Playing our fourth game in four days showed as the Dells controlled the game with a steady attack that took advantage of mistakes,” Lakeside head coach Eric Dorn said.
The Warriors (2-2-1, 1-2 Capitol Conference) scored their only goal of the game in the 59th minute with a goal from Pierre Schulz. The score — which was assisted by Kyle Main — made it 2-1 Dells.
The Chiefs (1-2, 1-2) netted the first goal of the contest in the 20th minute from Nick Sabey.
Yair Perez Ruiz scored in the 29th minute and Wisconsin Dells took a 2-0 advantage into halftime.
“We weren’t able to get anything going in the first half,” Dorn said.
Following Schulz’s goal in the 59th, the Chiefs got scores from Will Van Dinter and Issac Sandoval Miguel in the 75th and 81st minutes, respectively.
Warrior keeper Ryan Punzel collected seven saves on the night.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,
ST. JOHN’S NW 1
A third-straight hat trick from junior Kyle Main helped the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory against host St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy on Sept. 23 in non-conference play.
Main has scored 10 goals through four games.
“Playing our third game in three days, you could see our legs were tired, but we had enough gas and connected passes to explode for six goals,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said.
Lakeside sophomore Jay Yankhe scored the first goal of the game in the second minute off an assist from Main. Two minutes later, it was Main with an unassisted score.
The Warriors (2-1-1) got goals from senior Isaiah Andress and Main in the 27th minute and 42nd minute, respectively, to put Lakeside up 4-0 at halftime.
Main scored his third goal in the 76th minute off a penalty kick. Junior Calvin Geerdts made it 6-0 in the 84th minute.
Lakeside senior keeper Ryan Punzel had six saves and the team outshot St. John’s 13-7.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,
CENTRAL WIS. CHRISTIAN 3
Lakeside Lutheran junior Kyle Main netted his second hat trick in as many games and the Warriors played to a 3-3 draw against host Central Wisconsin Christian in a boys soccer match Sept. 22.
Main scored in the 12th, 48th and 55th minutes. The final goal came on a penalty kick, Main’s seventh goal through three games for the Warriors (1-1-1).
“Our defense struggled to cover corners and dangerous crosses in the first half, but were able to tighten it up with keeper Calvin Geerdts to shut CWC out in the second half,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Our offense played much cleaner and more connected in the second half to keep the pressure on and help Kyle Main add two more goals to the one he notched in the first half.”
The Crusaders (0-0-3) scored in the 11th minute and again in the 17th and 42nd minutes to build a 3-1 advantage. Main’s two second-half goals and five saves by senior goalie Calvin Geerdts helped Lakeside to a tie.
