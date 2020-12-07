After sharing the story of the Lake Mills Santa in Commons Park online last week (this week’s front page) we learned the origin of the Santa in Commons Park.
According to Pamela Huber, her father Jack Pederson, built the Santa in 1960 with Linde Meyer. We remember in years past when Santa stood near the Café on the Park. He was missing from the park for quite a few years while he was in disrepair. In 2014, he was repainted and hung on a pole by Mulberry Street.
“It was a wonderful contribution that these two guys made for Lake Mills. Thanks for the wonderful memories! Yes, it’s time for someone else to step up to the plate and build a new memory,” Pamela Huber, wrote on Facebook last week.
In response to our story many commented on Facebook about either their love or dislike for the Lake Mills icon.
Most who grew up in Lake Mills looked forward to seeing the Santa in the park every year with the other decorations downtown. Though this year has been different in many ways, including Santa being missing from the park, the downtown looks beautiful with the addition of new lights on the light posts and businesses decorated.
We feel the outpouring of support from local residents to bring back the Santa calls for a renewed focus on historic preservation in our already historic town. Sixty years is a long time for an outdoor decoration to live on in more than just memories and photos.
Several years ago Vicki Wickliffe, of the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library made cards featuring a photo of the Santa as a fundraiser. The cards are for sale at the Corner Mercantile and Wallflower Market and support the work of the Friends group.
Whether you loved him, hated him or thought he was a bit odd there is a group of Lake Mills’ citizens looking to recreate the Santa or something new to hang at the spot Santa vacated for next year.
Mary Doyle is organizing a group of interested citizens to work on this project. Those interested should contact Mary at 920-723-7641.
Ellen Everson shared with Doyle the photo with this article taken by her grandfather— Carl Ravenhill. He worked for the city for 44 years from 1926-1970. He was the City Water and Light Superintendent from 1960-1970.
“My mom doesn’t remember much about Santa except she remembers talking to my grandpa on the phone while she was in college and he was so excited about this giant Santa that he was putting in the park,” Everson wrote.
Doyle shared with the Leader, there has been an outpouring of support to help get a Santa ready for next year.
“What I’ve heard so far is what the Santa meant to so many and how much they miss it,” Doyle said. “I don’t live far from Mulberry and right now it’s just and empty pole.”
The Santa with all its quirks was loved by many and was just one of the things that makes Lake Mills extraordinary.
“It turned from being the Santa to our Santa,” commented Patrick Doyle. “It’s one of the pieces that makes Lake Mills such a unique and special place.”
We hope whatever the group of interested citizens decides to do it’s a reflection of the folk art that was created all those years ago by Pederson and Meyer.
