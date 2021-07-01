A community group who is recreating a version of the 1960s folk art Santa at Commons Park is seeking donations for the cause.
The Lake Mills Community Foundation will be matching donations up to $5,000.
"This is a fully community supported project funded by donations from local residents and design and construction performed by local volunteers," said Mary Doyle, member of the community group.
The Santa decoration will replace a deteriorated folk art Santa that hung in the park off and on over the years since about 1960. The original Santa was created by Jack Pederson and Linde Meyer.
The group plans to build the Santa using 3/4 inch marine grade ply wood, primer and will utilize indoor storage if possible.
Those interested in donating can send checks to: LMACF, Attn: Big Santa, PO Box 33, Lake Mills, WI 53551, Memo Line: Big Santa. The Lake Mills Community Foundations will be mailing receipts.
The goal is to have the Santa ready to put in the park for the 2021 holiday season.