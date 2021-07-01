Donations now being accepted for 'big Santa'

The new design picked earlier this year for the 'big Santa' at Commons Park is seen.

 Contributed

A community group who is recreating a version of the 1960s folk art Santa at Commons Park is seeking donations for the cause.

The Lake Mills Community Foundation will be matching donations up to $5,000.

"This is a fully community supported project funded by donations from local residents and design and construction performed by local volunteers," said Mary Doyle, member of the community group.

The Santa decoration will replace a deteriorated folk art Santa that hung in the park off and on over the years since about 1960. The original Santa was created by Jack Pederson and Linde Meyer.

Original

The original Santa at the park is seen in the 1960s built by Jack Pederson and Linde Meyer.

The group plans to build the Santa using 3/4 inch marine grade ply wood, primer and will utilize indoor storage if possible.

Those interested in donating can send checks to: LMACF, Attn: Big Santa, PO Box 33, Lake Mills, WI 53551, Memo Line: Big Santa. The Lake Mills Community Foundations will be mailing receipts.

2019
Santa is seen hanging at the park in 2019. The last year the folk art Santa was put up.

The goal is to have the Santa ready to put in the park for the 2021 holiday season.

