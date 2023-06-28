Aztalan Day is July 16 Tom Ackerman Tom Ackerman Author email Jun 28, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Aztalan State Park, photographed last week. LISA ACKERMAN Buy Now RIGHT: Aztalan State Park, photographed last week. LISA ACKERMAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:00 PM to 5:00 PMShare the day with the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Ackerman Author email Follow Tom Ackerman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Capitol Conference soccer: Lake Mills' Ryleigh Kulow garners Capitol Conference Player of the Year Honors for second straight season Lake Mills' Avery Chilson, Belle Topel; Lakeside's Jenna Shadoski play in WFSCA All-Star games Lake Mills Middle School 4th quarter honor roll SOWI_230622_COMMUNITY_LAKEMILLS_LMMSHONORROLLS Capitol North softball: 6 Lake Mills players, 4 from Lakeside Lutheran honored in all-conference voting Lake Mills Burning Ban in place Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!