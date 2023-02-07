As the Lake Mills planning commission moves through its review of the city’s comprehensive plan, some residents are pushing back on a proposed plan to add new bike lanes and routes on local roads in the coming years.
For more than a year, the planning commission has been working on updates to the comprehensive plan, a guiding document that lays out priorities and strategies for the city’s growth and improvement. State law requires municipalities to update its comprehensive plan at least once every 10 years.
The transportation chapter of the plan is currently before the commission, and has sparked discussions among residents and commission members about balancing bicyclist and pedestrian accessibility with other factors like road safety and parking for residential areas and local businesses.
The plan’s current form includes a map proposing new bike lanes on more than 10 Lake Mills roads, including main thoroughfares like Lake Street, Madison Street and Main Street. The map comes from a 2005 Lake Mills Bicycle Plan prepared for the city by consultant Strand Engineering, which the city has previously drawn from in its transportation planning.
Even if the updated plan is approved with the map, the new lanes are far from set in stone, as the comprehensive plan is not a binding document.
For years, the city’s planning documents have made commitments to bike and pedestrian accessibility, recognizing their “value … as a form of recreation and as a means of transportation.”
In its current form, the updated plan says that bike lanes, sometimes separated from other traffic by a curb or other barrier, can be “necessary and desirable” on more heavily used roads.
One resident spoke at a November plan commission meeting to support the new bike lanes, asking specifically for lanes protected in some way from car traffic.
Less than 40% of Lake Mills residents say that biking in the city is “easy,” according to a comprehensive plan survey put out by the commission last year.
But at the commission’s most recent meeting on Jan. 23, three residents of Fremont St., which is also slotted for a proposed bike lane, spoke in opposition to the current plan.
“Our street is not wide enough for two parking lanes and a bike path,” one resident said. “I am opposed to adding bike lanes, which would require either widening the street or removing parking.”
In December, Patrick Doyle, the owner of Doyle’s Dogs on Lake Street, went before the City Council to say he opposes the plan. The 2005 report proposes removing one lane of parking to make way for a bike lane, which Doyle said would hurt his business.
“The removal of street parking would significantly impact our business and possibly shut it down,” he told the council.
Doyle also argued that the removal of parking would increase traffic speeds on Lake Street, though the 2005 report found that bike lanes can help to reduce traffic speeds.
City planner Dustin Wolff has said that the specific routes included in the plan are not definitive, but that it is helpful for the city to have such proposals on record when applying for grants or giving feedback on future county and state road projects.
“To determine which is the absolute best route … that’s something that certainly needs more scrutiny than the comprehensive plan can provide,” Wolff said at the commission’s Jan. 23 meeting. “Those conversations should be left for the public works board or the city council.”
Once the plan commissions review is complete, updates to the comprehensive plan will go before the city council for final approval. Even then, the plan is more of a guidebook, as specific projects would still need to be approved and funded through the normal processes.
For the addition of bike lanes, that process usually includes review by the city’s public works board, which maintains local roads. But one member of that board has told the plan commission that the bike lane proposals are unlikely to move forward.
Todd Temperly, a public works board and a candidate for city council in the April elections, told the commission at a November meeting that because the board was not involved in the planning process for the bike lane proposals, they would likely not be approved. Temperly said he lives on Fremont Street, the site of one proposed bike lane that other residents had expressed concerns about.
“For the next ten years we are not going to make any budget recommendations to implement any part of your plan,” Temperly told the plan commission on Nov. 22. “Because we know nothing about it.”
It is not yet clear when the plan commission’s review of the comprehensive plan will wrap up and the new plan will go before the city council. The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at city hall.