The Lake Mills Fire Department was granted permission to operate a transporting ambulance at an EMT basic service level at the city’s Sept. 6 council meeting. LMFD, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city.
With the current emergency services agreement between the city of Lake Mills and Lake Mills EMS set to expire in June 2023, city leaders and EMS staff have not yet decided how to structure a potential new department should the city take over as the area EMS provider.
Lake Mills EMS, a nonprofit organization charged with providing emergency service to the city of Lake Mills and the towns of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Waterloo and Milford, is set to end its service to its coverage area in June 2023 after rate hikes led to disagreement between the city and the service. Now the city is considering forming its own EMS department, housed either as a separate department or as a combination department with the city’s fire service.
Officials are also weighing how to staff such a department, whether to bring in all full-time EMTs, or use a combination of full-time and part-time staff members.
All of LMEMS’ 23 employees, including LMEMS’s Director Dave Larsuel, either have second jobs or are retired. Larsuel said LMEMS took a survey of staff earlier this year asking if employees would join a future city EMS department if it strictly required full-time employees and only one employee besides himself said “maybe,” with all others responding “no.”
Recently retired city manager Steve Wilke said he believes full-time employees are a better option for the potential city EMS department because they would be locked in, and because the cost of part-time staff has risen over the last decade or so.
“The question now is how do you continue to provide support with less staff. And the way to keep minimum full-time staff is to have it as a city department with full-time firefighter/EMS,” Wilke said.
However, he did say he would like to see as many LMEMS employees merge into the department as possible as part-time staff and volunteers if they’re interested. He also said he’d be willing to allow the part-time staff to respond from home, which is how many LMEMS employees respond now.
City leaders and LMEMS leaders seem to agree on one thing: the need to maximize staffing to alleviate staffing shortages.
Wisconsin EMS Association Executive Director Alan DeYoung agreed with both groups. Based on his experience, he said a combination department with career EMTs and part-time employees is the best model. He said running a department with both types of employees results in the most secure staffing and creates efficiencies, as the full-time employees respond during the busiest times with part-time staff and volunteers available to supplement the rest of the day.
“Having volunteers be able to respond from their house while having full-time, career employees respond from the station can help with response times while allowing for more flexibility,” DeYoung said.
“So you can pay somebody extremely well, but it still doesn’t mean there’s going to be anybody willing to do it,” DeYoung said of only having full-time staff.
He added that if the city doesn’t take advantage of the staff already available at LMEMS, it could put itself in a very bad situation in terms of staffing.
“The best outcome, I think, would be to try to keep things going,” DeYoung said. “Keep the coverage that you have and if that means bringing it into the city, keep it so nothing major changes.”
Wilke also said that he believes the city won’t have difficulty finding full-time employees for the new department by providing good pay and benefits, hence the higher proposed cost compared to LMEMS.
“We’ll look at our internals first, and I’m pretty sure that we can generate probably at least four or five, if not six, candidates,” Wilke said. “But we advertise statewide anyways, so I’m pretty sure we can draw at least six people.”
Department set-up
DeYoung said he would recommend the departments stay separate to limit staffing issues. Wilke said he doesn’t have a preference between a combined or independent EMS, as long as it’s housed under the city, while Wilke said he cares more that EMS is housed under the city rather than with the fire department.
In Wisconsin, about 50.6% of EMS services are run under fire departments and about 49.4% operate separately, DeYoung said.
DeYoung said he believes the type of department really depends on what is the best fit for a community. However, he also said EMS as a separate department tends to prevent life-or-death situations where a lack of staffing requires mutual aid, where another department needs to respond.
“I’ve seen that keeping EMS somewhat separated, having it as its own department, avoids having things fall through the cracks,” DeYoung said.
Given that, DeYoung said he would recommend that EMS and the fire department stay apart in Lake Mills, which would allow the EMS department to stay at an advanced EMT level. The city, which is in the process of starting up a transporting ambulance service out of the fire department, would operate at a basic EMT level.
“Don’t downgrade from an advanced EMT level down to a basic,” DeYoung said. “Being able to administer certain drugs on a timely basis, that is huge in keeping people alive.”
Wilke said he cares more about fire and EMS being managed under the city than being in the same department, falling in line with DeYoung’s thoughts.
“I think for Lake Mills sake, from what I know, I think it might be best for them to come together with the municipality because there will be additional federal funding for municipalities in the next year or two years,” DeYoung said.
Larsuel and Colegrove didn’t provide input on whether or not they would like to see EMS housed under the city or in a combination department, instead explaining they just want to see whatever is safest for residents.
“Our focus is on doing what’s best for everyone involved,” Colegrove said.