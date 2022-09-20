Lake Mills Fire Department
The Lake Mills Fire Department was granted permission to operate a transporting ambulance at an EMT basic service level at the city’s Sept. 6 council meeting. LMFD, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city.

 Harrison Freuck

With the current emergency services agreement between the city of Lake Mills and Lake Mills EMS set to expire in June 2023, city leaders and EMS staff have not yet decided how to structure a potential new department should the city take over as the area EMS provider.

Lake Mills EMS, a nonprofit organization charged with providing emergency service to the city of Lake Mills and the towns of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Waterloo and Milford, is set to end its service to its coverage area in June 2023 after rate hikes led to disagreement between the city and the service. Now the city is considering forming its own EMS department, housed either as a separate department or as a combination department with the city’s fire service.