As the City of Lake Mills considers an ordinance to legalize the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles on city roads and county highway segments, city staff is looking for more feedback from residents.
Municipalities surrounding the city, including the Town of Lake Mills, the Town of Milford, the Village of Cambridge, the City of Waterloo and the Town of Waterloo have all passed ordinances creating ATV and UTV routes in municipal limits in the last five years.
A 14-year-old girl was killed and three others were injured in a UTV accident in Waterloo in early June, leading to discussion about the safety of creating ATV and UTV routes in Lake Mills at both the June 21 city council meeting and the July 12 public works board meeting.
Liesa Kerler, who serves as both a council member and a public works board member, said at the city council meeting that she was in Waterloo the day of the accident. She added that she wants the city to be “deliberative” in considering the legislation to make sure it’s what’s best for the community in regards to safety.
The legislation, which was proposed by council members Catherine Bishop and Steve Fields, was sent to the public works board for consideration on a 3-2 vote, with only Bishop and Fields voting against the motion.
After the public works board discussed the ordinance at its July 12 meeting, the board voted unanimously to continue the discussion at its August 9 meeting, asking city attorney Dan Drescher and city manager Steve Wilke for more information about other municipalities in Wisconsin that have created legal ATV and UTV routes.
Several board members also expressed a desire to either hold a public hearing or include a non-binding referendum on the November 8 ballot to get more community input.
“It seems to me like the jury’s still out largely in our area, particularly Jefferson County,” public works board member Bennett Ruplinger said. “Also, Lake Mills is unique. I think the lake changes things and makes ATV usage more recreational, so I’d like to see what more recreational communities have done.”
Bishop said she would like to see her initial proposal passed because the difference in laws between the City of Lake Mills and its surrounding municipalities can cause travel difficulties for ATV and UTV riders. She also said the local Quad County Runners ATV/UTV Club has offered to pay for the costs associated with posting and maintaining signage if the legislation is passed, reducing the potential costs incurred by the city.
Bishop added that the city could consider adopting the ordinance with the option to repeal it after a year if there are issues, something that surrounding municipalities included with their initial legislation.
“I want to be careful so that if we modify this we at least stay in line with the county and our surrounding ordinances to make sure that we’re not creating a patchwork of rules,” Bishop said. “This allows for people to ride with certainty of whether they’re in or out of bounds.”