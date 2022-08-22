It’s a dream that started over a year ago and is now a reality. L&L Lovelies Floral and Gifts, 316 Grove St., Lake Mills has opened. The business had a soft opening Aug. 22.
The owners Lisa Donnelly and Leslie Johnson, who worked for years at the Lake Mills Market, dreamed of starting their own business and offering something to the Lake Mills community that was no longer available, a flower shop.
“We started talking about it and we love flowers and plants and working with people,” said Donnelly. “It was a no brainer.”
Donnelly of Cambridge and Johnson of Lake Mills have lived and worked in the area all their lives. Johnson is a Lake Mills High School graduate, while Donnelly graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and lived in Jefferson growing up.
The pair became friends while working together and dreamed of living life on their own terms. It was the right time to start the business both have grown children and say they are ready to spend time on something just for them.
“This is our new baby,” Johnson said.
They dreamed and searched for a space for a while until one day Donnelly was getting her hair done at The Hair Salon and her stylist mentioned the spaces for rent upstairs.
“We were waiting for the right opportunity,” Donnelly said. “I had foil in my hair while taking a look and it was the just the right place to start up.”
The business offers floral and many handmade gifts including fun signs, handmade afghan blankets and crocheted stuffed animals, cards and plants as well as cut flowers and bouquets.
“The town needs this,” Johnson said.
They offer customized bouquets and would like to do corsages and boutonnieres and offer services for weddings, funerals and more.
“Working where we previously worked, with Leslie running the floral department we saw the potential for growth,” Donnelly said. “Before we had limited resources but now the resources are there and the opportunity is wide open.”
The business is working with Krueger Wholesale based in Rothschild, the pair were familiar with the company from their previous employment.
Lisa’s son Dezmond Donnelly, has helped them get their technology set up including their website. Her husband Mark Donnelly makes the creative signs they have for sale. The handmade blankets and stuffed animals are made by Viorene Schroeder, Mark’s grandmother, who has been sewing and crafting for over 70 years. They are calling her section Grandma’s Corner.
“We love locally made items,” Donnelly said. “We are excited to see what our customers are looking for and to just have flowers on hand so people can stop in and pick up some fresh cut flowers.”
They are excited to see where the future takes them.