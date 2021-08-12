Lakeland University
Megan Will, a senior from Lake Mills, was among 338 students named to the Lakeland University Dean’s List for academic achievement for the 2021 spring semester. To earn recognition on the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must complete at least 12 graded semester hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average. Will, the daughter of John and Deena Will, is majoring in Sports Management and Leadership with a minor in Business Administration.
UW-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. Students earning degrees from Lake Mills were: Carsen Dellemann, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major and Lauren Trewyn, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors.