University of
Wisconsin-Milwaukee
The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Students from Lake Mills are: Brooke Behm, Information Studies Undergrad, Cecilia Jewell, School of the Arts-Undergrad, Gabrielle Ruder, Education Undergraduate and Kaden Schauer, Business Undergraduate.
Viterbo Univeristy
Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list. Part-time students must have completed a total of 15 semester hours of credit for letter grades at Viterbo with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Part-time students must also complete a minimum of six semester hours of credit for letter grades and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or above with no incompletes. Students from Lake Mills were: Rekha S. Drevlow, Mallory A. Topel and Ellyn A. Werner.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2021 semester. College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50. Students from Lake Mills on the Dean’s List include Emily Strauss, Agricultural Business and Erin Strauss, Accounting.