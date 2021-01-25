UW-Whitewater Dean's List
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester. These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester. From Lake Mills was Ian Behling, Isaac Behling, Stephanie Behm, Sara Brickman, Luis Castellanos Solano, Anne Marie France, Madelyn Henderson, Kelsey Hibbard, Gavin Lira, Grant Lira, Austin Messerschmidt, Konstanze Neitzel, Jack Neuens, Claire Smith and Emma Wallace.
Iowa State University Dean's List
Students named to the 2020 Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. From Lake Mills was Carly Anne Strauss, 2, Animal Science.
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced students receiving semester honors. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan) Students from Lake Mills are: Lydia Downey, Semester Highest Honors and Lauren Felder, Semester Highest Honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.