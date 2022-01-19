UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74. Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction. Students from Lake Mills who received honors include: Sophia Lee, Sophomore, Honors and Kayla Will, Freshman, High Honors.
Students named to Dean’s List for fall 2021
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001. Students from Lake Mills were: Julie Howells, Sophomore, BS early childhood education, John Rosecke, Sophomore, BS business administration and Matthew Rosecke, Junior, BS business administration.
UW-Green Bay announces academic honors
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for fall 2021 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students are listed by the Wisconsin county or state claimed as place of permanent residence. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan). Students from Lake Mills were: Lydia Downey, Semester Highest Honors, Jamie Durham, Semester High Honors and Joseph Toepfer, Semester High Honors.
UW-Whitewater awards more than $2.4 million in scholarships for 2021-2022
The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2021-22 academic year. From Lake Mills was Isaac Behling who is studying media arts and game development, won the following scholarship(s): Jon and Shirley Greenwood Scholarship; Stephanie Behm who is studying Accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting Scholarship, Sara Brickman who is studying Psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship; Luis Castellanos Solano who is studying Accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Kelsey Hibbard who is studying Psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars, Johnathon Lund who is studying Business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship and Jaxson Retrum who is studying Undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars.
Carrie Coffey Named to SNHU President’s List
Carrie Coffey of Lake Mills (53551) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Students Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College
The following Lake Mills students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Miriam Helwig, Jena Smith, Stephanie Schafer, Joy Thompson-Wurz and Katherine Guld. Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For more information, visit wlc.edu.
UW Oshkosh Fall 2021 Dean’s List, Honor Roll
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run. Students from Lake Mills were: Seth Bolin, Honor Roll, Linda Branzolewski, Honor Roll, Cheyenne Mitchell, Honor Roll, Mackenzie Shade, Honor Roll, Dylan Smith, Honor Roll and Carcin Woodland, Dean’s List