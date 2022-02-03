UW-Whitewater announces 2021 winter graduates
The following students from Lake Mills earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held Dec. 18, 2021. Anna Messerschmidt graduated with the following degree: Special Education — MSE and Eli Sprague-Klepzig graduated with the following degree: Marketing — BBA
More than 762 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center. The graduating class included 4 international students, 71 military veterans and 168 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 79 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
Northwestern College Dean’s List
Grace Westrate of Lake Mills, is a sophomore majoring in business administration/management. Westrate is a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 428 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 284 Collegiate Scholars, 97 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
UW-Madison Announces Deans List
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.” Students from Lake Mills are as follows: Benjamin Bollig, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List, Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List, Lia Devereux, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List, Kaitlyn Hanson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List, Katherine Hoggatt, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
Everett Karlen, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List, Madayn Miller-Nielsen, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean’s List, Sarah Nelson, School of Business, Dean’s List, Madeline Olson, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List, Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List, Maddie Patton, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List, Magen Polzin, School of Business, Dean’s List, Annie Purisch, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List, Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List, Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List, Henry Ruedebusch, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List and Megan Schaaf, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Dean’s List
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The four colleges within UMD are: College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) and Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE). On the Dean’s List from Lake Mills was Luke M Nolan, Freshmans, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), History B A.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean’s List
The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2021 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Students from Lake Mills are Brooke Behm, Information Studies Undergrad, Gabrielle Ruder, Education Undergraduate and Kaden Schauer, Business Undergraduate.