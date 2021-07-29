UW-Madison
Just over 7,600 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 8, including students from your area.
There were two live ceremonies at Camp Randall, one for undergraduates and one for all graduate degree candidates. Graduating were 5,493 undergraduate students, 1,266 master’s degree students and 871 doctoral candidates.
Sudents from the Lake Mills are were: Jacob Anhalt, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Rehabilitation Psychology, Rehabilitation Psychology; Julia Carncross, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking and Business: Risk Management and Insurance; Nathan Denzin, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism; Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology, Kinesiology; Zachary Ferris, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting; Kaitlyn Gabardi, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Ryan McFarlane, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking; Delaney Slattery, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Health Promotion and Health Equity, Health Promotion and Health Equity; Hannah Smith, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science-Communication Sciences and Disorders, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Shannon Stiles, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Science-Biomedical Data Science, Biomedical Data Science and Daniel Wildner, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering.