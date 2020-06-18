UW-Milwaukee
The following individuals from your area are among 3,600 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. From Lake Mills Kelsey Mailandt, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts.
UW-Whitewater
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. From the Lake Mills area are: Isaac Behling, Stephanie Behm, Daniel Bruce, Kaitlyn Doyle, Landon Flick, Anne Marie France, Ryan Genthe, Whitney Hein, Kelsey Hibbard, Keaton Hogeboom, Hayden Iverson, Gavin Lira, Grant Lira, Austin Messerschmidt, Kalei Meyer, Konstanze Neitzel, Jack Neuens, Hannah Punzel, Eli Sprague-Klepzig and Emily Straube.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,660 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester. Students from Lake Mills were Abigail Carr, Senior, Honors and Brady Wagner, Junior, Honors.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students from Lake Mills are: Hannah Buscemi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Nathan Denzin, College of Letters and Science, Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, Dean’s List, Zachary Ferris, School of Business, Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Riley Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Brooke Leland, School of Education, Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, and on the Dean’s Honor List are: Kelsey Schultz, School of Human Ecology, Delaney Slattery, School of Education, Sophia Thompson, College of Engineering.
UW-La Crosse
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Students from Lake Mills are: Kayli Buchli, Physics Major: Biomedical Concentration, Kylie Hanrahan, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Bailey Lawson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Collin Moen, Finance Major, Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Luke Pierce, Marketing Major and Lauren Trewyn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major.
University of Iowa
More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Studetns from Lake Mills were:Megan Grunst, Major: Biomedical Engineering; College: College of Engineering, Sloan Hoover, Major: Marketing; College: Tippie College of Business, Kyla Sok, Major: Psychology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
