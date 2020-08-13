UW Oshkosh
Nearly 1,700 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students graduated in May, when the 146th spring commencement ceremony was conducted in a first-ever virtual format. The new grads-including more than 1,200 with bachelor’s degrees, 220 master’s degree candidates, nearly 200 with associate degrees and 43 with doctoral degrees-join more than 90,000 others as UW Oshkosh alumni. From Lake Mills was Abigail Reier, College of Nursing, Nursing.
UW-Madison
Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9, 2020, including these students from Lake Mills. Marisa Gonzalez, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Emily Hoggatt, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information Studies, Riley Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Graduated with Distinction, Brooke Leland, School of Education, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art, Graduated with Distinction, Ryan Marlega, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Food Science, Adam Smith, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Kayla Story, School of Education, Master of Fine Arts, Art, Jack Thomas, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Personal Finance, Personal Finance, and Cara Tolliver, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law.
Marquette University
2,236 students graduated from Marquette in May. Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries. Marquette is ranked in the top 10 nationally for job placement. Students from Lake Mills were: Cody Bindl, Master’s, Physician Assistant Studies and Bryton Nyman, Master of Science, Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
