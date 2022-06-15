UW-Whitewater
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. Students from Lake Mills were: Sara Atwater, Ian Behling, Isaac Behling, Stephanie Behm, Sara Brickman, Luis Castellanos Solano, Corey Ferris, Anne Marie France, Madelyn Henderson, Savannah Hernandez, Kelsey Hibbard, Johnathon Lund, Samantha Meister, Jaxson Retrum, Claire Smith, Harper Untz, Emma Wallace and Katherine Wozniak These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
UW-Stout
The following students from Lake Mills have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes. Julie Howells, Junior, BS early childhood education and Matthew Rosecke, Senior, BS business administration.
Iowa State University
Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Students from the Lake Mills area were Benjamin Dunkleberger, 4, History and Carly Anne Strauss, 4, Animal Science.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Spring Quarter 2022 Dean's List. Students from Lake Mills were Quinn Borchert, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering; Peter Zambo, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Julia Neuberger, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."
Madison College
Sahara Walker of Lake Mills was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Madison College. Sahara received high honors (3.75 - 3.99 GPA).
UW-Madison announces spring Dean's list
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Students from the Lake Mills area Alan Albrecht, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll; Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Madi Ekstrom, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Kaitlyn Hanson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Everett Karlen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Mia Kroll, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List; Sydney Langille, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Hannah Link, School of Education, Dean's List; Madayn Miller-Nielsen, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List; Lucas Myszkowski, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Kayla Nelson, School of Education, Dean's List; Sarah Nelson, School of Business, Dean's List; Madeline Olson, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Magen Polzin, School of Business, Dean's List; Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Brooke Sehmer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Ava Stelter, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List and Ava Wollin, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,130 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who received honors from Lake Mills were: Sophia Lee, Honors, Jacob Ulrich, Honors and Kayla Will, Highest Honors
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin Lutheran College congratulates students from Lake Mills who graduated in May 2022. James Neuberger graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry and Abigail Hackbarth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, both are graduates of Lakeside Lutheran High School.