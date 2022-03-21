Lakeside graduate named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2021 Dean's List: Kristen B. Tetzlaff, Bachelor of Arts, Art Therapy, Lakeside Lutheran High School. The Dean's List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the Dean's List when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least 6 credits.
Mount Mary University leads the Midwest for supporting and graduating students of all backgrounds. According to the 2022 Best Colleges Report by U.S. News and World Report, Mount Mary is ranked #1 in the Midwest as the top-performing school for social mobility, ensuring undergraduate women of all backgrounds succeed.
W-La Crosse announces December 2021 graduates
Bailey Lawson of Lake Mills completed Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Highest Honors at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December. The 57th Annual Winter Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, Dec. 19.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced recently: Paul Hanrahan, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering; Noah Hertel, Senior, College of Design; Trevor Howells, Senior, Carlson School of Management; Julien Nolan, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Zoe Quinn, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; Quentin Saylor, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.