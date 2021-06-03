Iowa State University Dean's List
More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework. From Lake Mills was Carly Anne Strauss, 3, Animal Science.
UW-Whitewater announces Dean's List
The following students from Lake Mills were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester. Ian Behling, Isaac Behling, Luis Castellanos Solano, Madelyn Henderson, Kelsey Hibbard, Konstanze Neitzel, Claire Smith and Emma Wallace.
UW-Madison announces spring Dean's List
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List." Students from Lake Mills were Jacob Anhalt, School of Education, Dean's List, Julia Carncross, School of Business, Dean's List, Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, Dean's List, Nakia Fuller, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll, Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Ryan Messmer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List, Sarah Nelson, School of Business, Dean's List, Magen Polzin, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Delaney Slattery, School of Education, Dean's List, Patrick Stiles, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List and Sophia Thompson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List.