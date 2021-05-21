St. Norbert College
The Alan Albrecht of LakeMills has been named to the 2021 spring semester dean's list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises were held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Milwaukee. Individuals from Lake Mills were: Samuel Bollig, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Ian Murphy, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Southern New Hampshire University
Carrie Coffey of Lake Mills has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.