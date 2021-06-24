UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,816 students named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride. From Lake Mills named to the Dean’s List was Stephen Moker, College of Business.
Luther College
Mikaela Hanrahan of Lake Mills, participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2021 during a Virtual Commencement ceremony on Sunday May 16. Hanrahan received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre and Music and earned magna cum laude honors.
Carthage College
Felicity Daniels of Lake Mills graduated from Carthage College. With a traditional graduation.
Northwestern College
Grace Westrate a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. Westrate is a sophomore majoring in business administration/management. She is the daughter of William and Shela Westrate of Lake Mills.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Joseph William Benson Carrigan of Lake Mills has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Carrigan, a senior majoring in actuarial science and finance, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Business.