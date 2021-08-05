UW-La Crosse
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021. Students on the Dean’s List from Lake Mills include: Tyson Baker, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track, Kayli Buchli, Physics Major: Biomedical Concentration, Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Lauren Cordy, Marketing Major, Emma Evenson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track, Bailey Lawson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education Major and Lauren Trewyn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
The UW Oshkosh 147th spring commencement — with four in-person ceremonies May 15 — recognized the accomplishments of students from all three of its campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities, Oshkosh). Nearly 1,500 students earned bachelor’s, master’s, associate and doctoral degrees, and joined the ranks of more than 100,000 UWO alumni. From Lake Mills was Ella Quinn, College of Letters and Science, International Stds (General — History), College of Letters and Science, International Stds (General-European St).
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,462 degrees in May. Of the degrees awarded, 1,433 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 29 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. Bailey Rockney of Lake Mills received a Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice, Eau Claire.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Students from Lake Mills were: Paul Hanrahan, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering, Noah Hertel, Senior, College of Design, Trevor Howells, Senior, Carlson School of Management, Zoe Quinn, Junior, College of Liberal Arts.