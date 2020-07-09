University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Joseph William Benson Carrigan of Lake Mills has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Carrigan, a senior actuarial science and finance major, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Business.
University of Dubuque
Taylor Allard of Lake Mills was appointed to the Spring Semester 2020 Academic Dean’s List. To be named to the dean’s list, u must earn a (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
