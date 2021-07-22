Viterbo University
Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list. Students from Lake Mills are Rekha S. Drevlow, Mallory A. Topel and Ellyn A. Werner.
UW-Whitewater
The following students from Lake Mills earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony. Steph Hanke graduated with a Master of Science Education in special education, Grant Lira graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Konstanze Neitzel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in computer science. Jack Neuens graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in occupational safety, Stefan Rudel graduated with a Master of Science in business education and Kailey Saunders graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held, but will be rescheduled at a later date. Ian Lindloff, Civil Engineering is from Lake Mills.