University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 3,100 students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students from this area who were named to the Dean’s List are: Taylor Hosey, Business, Desiree Matti, Education and Human Sciences, Bailey Rockney, Arts and Sciences and Rebekah Vail, Education and Human Sciences.
Carthage College
Felicity Daniels from Lake Mills has been named to Carthage College dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
University of Dubuque
For the first time in its 168-year history, University of Dubuque held virtual commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of over 350 graduates on May 16, 2020. From Lake Mills was Taylor Allard, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Students from Lake Mills were Isabella Buscemi, Junior, College of Liberal Arts, Noah Hertel, Junior, College of Design and Zoe Quinn, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,441 degrees in May. Local students who received degrees and their fields of study from Lake Mills were: Taylor Hosey, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing and Rebekah Vail, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education.
