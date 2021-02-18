Northwestern College
Grace Westrate, Lake Mills, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Westrate is a freshman business administration/management major.
Columbia State Community College
Alexis Flick of Lake Mills is one of 700 students named to the Dean’s List for earning academic honors during the Fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn 12 or more credit hours for the semester with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Edgewood College
Raina Severson of Lake Mills has been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Fall 2020 semester. Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester. From Lake Mills was Ian Lindloff, Civil Engineering.
UW-La Crosse
The following students from Lake Mills have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending December 2020. Tyson Baker, Biology Major, Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Lauren Cordy, Marketing Major, Carsen Dellemann, Accountancy Major, Carinna Kroll, Psychology Major, Bailey Lawson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education Major and Lauren Trewyn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major.
Carthage College
More than 1,000 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. From Lake Mills was Felicity Daniels.
UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities). The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. Students from Lake Mills are: Patience Letko, Senior, Dean’s List, Ella Quinn, Senior, Dean’s List, Brittney Rockney, Junior, Honor Roll and Joel Theder, Senior, Honor Roll.
UW-Madison
Nearly 3,000 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2020. An estimated 2,932 degrees were conferred (2,117 undergraduate, 526 master’s and 289 doctoral). Degree recipients from Lake Mills are: Hannah Buscemi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering, Biological Systems Engineering and Kelsey Schultz, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Retailing and Consumer Behavior, Retailing and Consumer Behavior.
University of
Nebraska-Lincoln
Joseph William Benson Carrigan has been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Joseph is a senior in College of Business and studies actuarial science and finance. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours.
