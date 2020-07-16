Edgewood College
Raina Severson of Lake Mills has been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2020 semester. Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master’s degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Tanner Hogeboom, of Lake Mills, graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College in May 2020. Tanner received a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in business management and leadership. Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is a private Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020. From Lake Mills who graduated, with their hometown, major(s), degree and campus, include: Benjamin Bruening, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, UW-Platteville.
University of Wisconsin Whitewater
The following students from Lake Mills earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Nick Anderson, Bachelor of Science in political science; Kaitlyn Doyle, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Landon Flick graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business; Ryan Genthe, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Reija Hamann, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management; Whitney Hein, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Samantha Herrington, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management; Alicia Hielke, Master of Professional Accountancy in accounting; Keaton Hogeboom, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Hannah Punzel, Bachelor of Arts in communication; Bryce Steckbauer, Master of Science in counseling and Ariana Stewart, Associate of Arts in liberal arts. More than 1,700 students received degrees including 1,685 from the Whitewater campus and 95 from the Rock County campus.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 3,100 students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students from this area who were named to the Dean’s List are: Taylor Hosey, Business, Desiree Matti, Education and Human Sciences, Bailey Rockney, Arts and Sciences and Rebekah Vail, Education and Human Sciences.
Carthage College
Felicity Daniels from Lake Mills has been named to Carthage College dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
