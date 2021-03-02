Concordia University
Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Students from Lake Mills were: Sofia Asmus, Interior Architecture & Design, Sophia Collins, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad and Madeline McKenna, Public Relations.
University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 660 degrees in May. Of the degrees awarded, 1,414 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 19 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. Desiree Matti of Lake Mills received her degree in Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Students from Lake Mills were Paul Hanrahan, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering, Noah Hertel, Junior, College of Design, Trevor Howells, Senior, Carlson School of Management and Zoe Quinn, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts.
