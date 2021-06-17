Winona State University
Winona State University announces the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5. From Johnson Creek was Cade Olszewski.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Quinn Borchert of Lake Mills received recognition for Dean’s List with High Honors 3.70 or higher, Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 Spring Quarter.
Marquette University’s Dean’s List
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. Students from Lake Mills are: Dan Ciriacks is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Wynne Thom is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.
UW-Stevens Point
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74. From Lake Mills was Sophia Lee, Sophomore, High Honors.
UW-Green Bay
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students from Lake Mills were: Lydia Downey, Semester Highest Honors and Lauren Felder, Semester Highest Honors.