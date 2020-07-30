University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 24,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students. Students from Lake Mills were: Kelsey Mailandt, College of Letters and Science and Stefan Rudel, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business.

UW-Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester. Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the high honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students from Lake Mills on the Dean’s List include: Ian Lindloff, Civil Engineering.

Load comments