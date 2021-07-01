Wisconsin Lutheran College
Students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Miriam Helwig, of Lake Mills, a junior. Helwig is a graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School. James Neuberger, of Lake Mills, a junior. Neuberger is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, and Grace Tomhave, of Lake Mills, a senior. Tomhave is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. Students from Lake Mills were: Patience Letko, Senior, Dean’s List, Cheyenne Mitchell, Freshman, Honor Roll, Ella Quinn, Senior, Dean’s List, Dylan Smith, Sophomore, Honor Roll and Joel Theder, Senior, Honor Roll.