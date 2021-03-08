UW-Whitewater
The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec.19, 2020. Studetns from Lake Mills were: Austin Messerschmidt, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Tasha Naylor, Master of Science Education in school business management; Melissa Rinn, Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education and Samantha Scheel, Bachelor of Arts in communication.
More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony. The ceremony recognized 86 undergraduates from the College of Arts and Communication, 206 from the College of Business and Economics, 170 from the College of Education and Professional Studies and 222 from the College of Letters and Sciences. Of the 718 undergraduate degrees awarded, 22 were completed online. The School of Graduate Studies awarded 134 degrees, including 125 master's degrees and nine doctorates.
The graduating class included 61 veterans, 6 international students and 128 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as students who are 25 years of age or older.
