Area Students Earn Semester Honors at Edgewood College
Vivian Guerrero, Lake Mills has earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College. Full time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. We serve approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master’s degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.
St. Olaf College Dean’s List
Noah Mock, Physics and Mathematics, has been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.
UW Oshkosh Class of 2021 midyear commencement
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s 57th midyear commencement recognized the academic achievements of it’s students from its Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities campuses. Two ceremonies in Kolf Sports Center included the conferring of nearly 100 associate, more than 750 bachelor’s, 180 master’s and five doctoral degrees.
The new graduates join more than 100,000 as UW Oshkosh alumni. From Lake Mills was Joel Theder, Online and Continuing Education, Bachelor of Applied Science, Fire and Emergency Response Management (Fire Service Management Emphasis).
Local students among graduates at UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 678 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 676 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 2 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are Stephen Moker of Lake Mills, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management, Eau Claire.
Champlain College
Morgan Hanrahan of Lake Mills, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Hanrahan is currently enrolled in the Computer and Digital Forensics major.