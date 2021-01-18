Wisconsin Lutheran College

Students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Students from Lake Mills are Emma Guld, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Katherine Guld, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; James Neuberger, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Jena Smith, a graduate of Lake Mills High School and Grace Tomhave a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

UW-Stevens Point

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. Students who received honors from Lake Mills are: Nickolas Carpenter, Sophomore, Honors and Sophia Lee, First-year, Highest Honors.

UW-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,986 students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List. Bailey Rockney, College of Arts and Sciences was on the list.

UW-River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring has been released. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Students from Lake Mills were: Holly Hubing, Animal Science and Chloe Madden, Animal Science.

