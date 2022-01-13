Chadron State College has announced that 341 students including Dean Neff of Lake Mills. Neff met requirements for the Dean’s List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74. Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction. Students from Lake Mills who received honors include: Sophia Lee, Sophomore, Honors and Kayla Will, Freshman, High Honors.
UW-Whitewater announces Dean’s List
The following students from Lake Mills were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester. Josie Asmus who is studying Art Education, Sara Atwater who is studying Biology, Ian Behling who is studying Media Arts and Game Development, Isaac Behling who is studying media arts and game development, Stephanie Behm who is studying Accounting, Luis Castellanos Solano who is studying Accounting, Ayyanna Dominguez who is studying Art Education, Corey Ferris who is studying Communication, Kelsey Hibbard who is studying Psychology, Johnathon Lund who is studying Business, Samantha Meister who is studying Business, Jaxson Retrum who is studying Undeclared, Claire Smith who is studying Elementary Education, Emily Straube who is studying Criminology, Harper Untz who is studying Finance and Emma Wallace who is studying Social Work, Katherine Wozniak who is studying English.