UW-La Crosse

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 110th annual spring commencement was held virtually in May due to health and safety risks of COVID-19. Students earning degrees from Lake Mills were: Samuel Bollig, Bachelor of Science, Physics Major, Kylie Hanrahan, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors, Simon Lensmire, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems Major, Collin Moen, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major, Honors and Christian Neitzel, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major.

