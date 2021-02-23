University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The following individuals from Lake Mills have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students. Brooke Behm, Information Studies Undergrad, Samuel Blessing, Letters & Science Undergrad, Samuel Lee, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad, Ian Murphy, Business Undergraduate and Kaden Schauer, Business Undergraduate.

