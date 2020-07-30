UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities). The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75. From Lake Mills was Kyle Gums, Senior, Honor Roll, Ella Quinn, Junior, Honor Roll, Brittney Rockney, Sophomore, Honor Roll, Joel Theder, Junior, Honor Roll.
UW-Superior
Rachel Strauss of Lake Mills has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The University of Wisconsin-Superior is a nationally recognized public liberal arts institution of more than 2,600 students in the Superior-Duluth, Minnesota, metropolitan area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.