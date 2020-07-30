UW-Oshkosh

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities). The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75. From Lake Mills was Kyle Gums, Senior, Honor Roll, Ella Quinn, Junior, Honor Roll, Brittney Rockney, Sophomore, Honor Roll, Joel Theder, Junior, Honor Roll.

UW-Superior

Rachel Strauss of Lake Mills has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The University of Wisconsin-Superior is a nationally recognized public liberal arts institution of more than 2,600 students in the Superior-Duluth, Minnesota, metropolitan area.

