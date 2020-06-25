Iowa State University
More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List. Students listed are from Lake Mills were: Carley Jayne Krull, 4, Dairy Science and Carly Anne Strauss, 2, Animal Science.
UW-Stout
he following students from the area graduated in May 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. Students from Lake Mills were: David Hertel, BS Construction, Joseph Matzelle, BS Applied Math & Computer Science, Andy Mitchell, BS Applied Math & Computer Science, Stirling Perschke, BS Computer and Electrical Engineering, Christopher Trevarthen, BS Applied Science and Emily Vogel, MS Operations & Supply Management.
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the spring 2020 semester. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan). From the Lake Mills area were: Lydia Downey, Semester Highest Honors, and Lauren Felder, Semester Highest Honors.
