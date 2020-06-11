Wisconsin Lutheran College
Students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Miriam Helwig, of Lake Mills, a Sophomore. Miriam is a graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School. Katherine Guld, of Lake Mills, a sophomore, graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, James Neuberger, of Lake Mills, a Junior, graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School and Grace Tomhave, of Lake Mills, a Senior, is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
