Lake Mills Alumni Corner Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-La CrosseTaylor Moker completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August. Taylor received, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Highest Honors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Comeback Cats: Lake Mills rallies in second half to beat Lodi 28-10 and punch postseason ticket Football previews: Lake Mills hosts Lodi on Homecoming; Lakeside travels to face Edgewood Football: Lakeside Lutheran knocks off Edgewood 13-10 to cap regular season Volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran sweeps Lake Mills on Senior Night Cross country: Lakeside Lutheran boys win conference title, girls place 2nd; Lake Mills' teams finish 4th Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin